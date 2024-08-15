Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Grows By 63.1%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

