Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Decreases By 24.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
