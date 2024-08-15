Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Grows By 66.1%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ascent Industries stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Insider Activity at Ascent Industries

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,673,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

