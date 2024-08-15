Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Grows By 66.1%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ascent Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Ascent Industries stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.
Insider Activity at Ascent Industries
In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,673,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Industries
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.