Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Drops By 21.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.