Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Rises By 182.9%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.86.
About Héroux-Devtek
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.