Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Grows By 168.1%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

SONN stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 382.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

