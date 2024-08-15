Shoshana Shendelman Sells 300,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63.

On Thursday, June 6th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

APLT stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $676.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

