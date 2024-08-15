SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $52,094 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 211,209 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SIBN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

