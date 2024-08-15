Sidus Space (SIDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

