SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 313,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 691,356 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.18.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $851.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
