SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 313,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 691,356 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $851.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

