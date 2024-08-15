SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE):

8/10/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $114.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $21,860,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.