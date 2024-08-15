Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $76.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $62.72 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

