Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.45. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 20,877 shares.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group
In other Sky Harbour Group news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.84.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
