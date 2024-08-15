Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.45. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 20,877 shares.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.

In other Sky Harbour Group news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

