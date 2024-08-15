SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Insider Nicholas Mather Sells 250,000 Shares

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £25,000 ($31,920.33).

SolGold Stock Performance

LON SOLG opened at GBX 10.24 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. SolGold Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20).

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

