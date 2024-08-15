Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,798 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

