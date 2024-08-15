Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 0%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.07. 5,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.