SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,830 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 124,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

