Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Spire Global Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,131,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

