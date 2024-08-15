Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 8,143,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 11,731,999 shares.The stock last traded at $93.29 and had previously closed at $95.90.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

