Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up to $77.03

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.03, but opened at $91.02. Starbucks shares last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 48,827,086 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.