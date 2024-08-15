State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Insider Philip (Phil) Baker Purchases 3,462,657 Shares of Stock

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Baker acquired 3,462,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$173,132.85 ($113,903.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

State Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of gas fields in Australia. Its flagship projects are the Reid's Dome gas project comprising the production lease 231 permit and the Rolleston-West project covering an area of approximately 1,595 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland.

