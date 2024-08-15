Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,933 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 9,935 call options.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 25.5 %

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.10. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.