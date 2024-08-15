Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,536 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after purchasing an additional 593,003 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

