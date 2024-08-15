Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Viasat Put Options (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,237 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the average volume of 2,322 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

VSAT opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,872 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Viasat by 1,752.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 12.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 23.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

