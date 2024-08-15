Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 51,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 30,495 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PTON opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,554 shares of company stock worth $296,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,436 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

