StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPOF opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 83,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,742.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,050. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:OPOF Free Report ) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

