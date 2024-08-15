StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

