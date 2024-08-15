StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
