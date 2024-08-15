StockNews.com Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Sell

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $894,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

