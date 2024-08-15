StockNews.com Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 600.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

