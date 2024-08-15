StockNews.com Lowers E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

SSP opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.