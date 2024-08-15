StockNews.com Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Buy

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Xperi has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 339.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 55.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 269,604 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 67.1% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 167,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 959.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

