Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$69.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.01. The firm has a market cap of C$40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

