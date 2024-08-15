Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.10.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.