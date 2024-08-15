SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

SunPower Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

