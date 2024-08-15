Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $22.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.51 on Monday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.