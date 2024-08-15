Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

