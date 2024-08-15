Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th

Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 16th.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

NYSE:SRFM opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. Research analysts predict that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRFM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down from $3.62) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on SRFM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Surf Air Mobility were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.