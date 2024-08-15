Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,433,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.4 days.
Surge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.0316 dividend. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
