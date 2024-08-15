SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Head to Head Analysis

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 68.81% -0.48% -0.28% SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.44%. SurgePays has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 377.39%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $287.38 million 2.66 $8.04 million $4.33 3.24 SurgePays $112.99 million 0.34 $20.62 million $1.15 1.73

SurgePays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.