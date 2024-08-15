Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $41.04

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $40.18. Surmodics shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 146,519 shares changing hands.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $560.56 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 393.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

