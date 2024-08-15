Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,867 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,681 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,697.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.
- On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SNCR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
