Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,867 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,681 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,697.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNCR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCR

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.