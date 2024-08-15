Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0.5%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.20. Approximately 8,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

