Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Trading Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 340. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synthomer traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 226.80 ($2.90). 12,255,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,272% from the average session volume of 516,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.20).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.48. The firm has a market cap of £368.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

