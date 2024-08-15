Syros Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,070 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,775% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

