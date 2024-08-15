T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,135 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

