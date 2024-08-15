Tapestry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical volume of 3,271 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3,326.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,066 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

