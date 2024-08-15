TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$57.15 Average PT from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$59.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. In other TC Energy news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,101.56. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,460. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

