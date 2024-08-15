TD Securities Lowers Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

WJX stock opened at C$24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$521.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.20. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$23.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.15.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

