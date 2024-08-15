Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading 4% Higher

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Television Broadcasts Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.