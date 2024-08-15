Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $11.36. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 9,421,957 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 290,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 328.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,275,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,436,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,324,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after buying an additional 1,478,147 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

